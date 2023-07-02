Advertisement
Television

‘Sopranos’ star Michael Imperioli forbids ‘bigots and homophobes’ from watching his movies and shows

Michael Imperioli posing in a gray suit and black shirt against a purple background.
“The White Lotus” star Michael Imperioli recently spoke out against the Supreme Court on social media.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Michael Imperioli is taking a stand against the Supreme Court, which ruled Friday that conservative Christians have a right to refuse some business services to same-sex couples.

The “Sopranos” and “White Lotus” star declared Saturday on Instagram that he has “decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show” he’s ever appeared in.

Imperioli made his remarks after the Supreme Court sided with a Christian graphic artist from Colorado who didn’t want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist in Colorado, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in December 2022.

Politics

Supreme Court rules Christian web designer can turn away business related to same-sex weddings

Supreme Court rules that conservative Christians have a free-speech right to refuse to provide some business services for same-sex marriages.

“Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!” the 57-year-old actor wrote sarcastically.

In earnest, Imperioli added, “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view ... it’s called dehumanization.”

Imperioli is among multiple celebrities who slammed the majority-conservative Supreme Court this week after the group of nine justices voted 6-3 to permit Christians to refuse some services to same-sex couples; to ban race-based affirmative action policies at colleges and universities; and to block President Biden’s plan to forgive millions of student loans.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Kashish Bastola, a rising sophomore at Harvard University, hugs Nahla Owens, also a Harvard University student, outside of the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional, setting precedent for affirmative action in other universities and colleges. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Supreme Court strikes down race-based affirmative action in college admissions

In another major reversal, the Supreme Court forbids the use of race as an admissions factor at colleges and universities.

Others who responded publicly to the wedding-website case include “Star Trek” actor George Takei, “Angel” alum Charisma Carpenter, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” breakout Kandy Muse and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen.

“In America, your right to exercise your religion doesn’t give you a right to discriminate,” Takei tweeted. “If your business is open to the public, you don’t retain some license to discriminate based on religious belief. Religious bigotry is still bigotry. SCOTUS should be ashamed.”

“I hope any business owner that wants to kick me out for being gay knows how to fight,” Kandy Muse tweeted, “cause I’m destroying your store on the way out.”

“Legalizing discrimination,” Cohen tweeted. “Incredible.”

Supreme Court rejects Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Politics

Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s plan to forgive millions of student loans

The Supreme Court has ruled that President Biden does not have the authority to forgive millions of student loans.

Natasha Rothwell — who starred in the first season of “The White Lotus” before Imperioli was cast in Season 2 — tweeted, “This court must be stopped,” after the six conservative justices (Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh) ruled against mass student-loan forgiveness.

A number of entertainment luminaries also condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action.

“If everyone was actually treated equally, we wouldn’t have had to put in affirmative action,” actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg said on “The View.”

Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. - (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Politics

Supreme Court’s conservatives are solidly in control, but not quite as predictable as last year

It’s a conservative Supreme Court, but not quite as predictably so this year, as several surprise rulings have shown.

In a statement, former First Lady Michelle Obama pointed out that some students “have parents who graduated from the same school. Others have families who can afford coaches to help them run faster or hit a ball harder. Others go to high schools with lavish resources for tutors and extensive standardized test prep that help them score higher on college entrance exams.”

“We usually don’t question if those students belong,” Obama wrote.

“So often, we just accept that money, power, and privilege are perfectly justifiable forms of affirmative action, while kids growing up like I did are expected to compete when the ground is anything but level.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

