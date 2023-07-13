Rob McElhenney diagnosed with ‘neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities’

Rob McElhenney said this week on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with “neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

Rob McElhenney shared this week on Twitter that he “was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at 46.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star said he would elaborate and “go through the full diagnosis/prognosis” on a July 24 episode of “The Always Sunny Podcast.”

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone,” McElhenney tweeted.

“You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

A number of people replied to McElhenney’s tweet thanking him for his openness and sharing their own stories.

“Your openness is great for neurodivergent folks like me (who was diagnosed Autistic at 37, but been diagnosed with Dyscalculia and Hyperlexia for most of my [life])!” one person tweeted. “[I] was already a big fan!”

“I got diagnosed with ADHD in my late 20s, and gosh I wish I would’ve found out sooner!” wrote another. “But now that I know the signs I see them in a lot of people, it’s amazing how many friends got diagnosed after I did and their lives changed for the better. I’m sure your friend group will experience growth with your experience too.”

A day after McElhenney went public with his diagnoses, his show “Welcome to Wrexham” earned six Emmy nominations, including a nod for unstructured reality program. McElhenney and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds co-host the documentary series about two Hollywood stars (themselves) who take over a historic football club in North Wales in hopes of empowering the team to rise to the top of their game.

The sitcom actor and the “Deadpool” star are also credited as executive producers on “Welcome to Wrexham.”

“The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don’t have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town,” the “Wrexham” team said Wednesday in a statement.

“We are so grateful for today’s 6 Emmy Nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!”