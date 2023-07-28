Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen, are writing ‘Lando,’ the upcoming Star Wars series

Donald Glover and his brother just signed on to write the upcoming Disney+ series “Lando.”

Donald Glover will be steering the ship on and off the screen for the upcoming Disney+ series “Lando,” alongside his co-pilot brother, Stephen Glover.

The deal was cemented in May before the onset of the writers’ strike, per the Hollywood Reporter. The Brothers Glover will take over writing duties from “Haunted Mansion” director Justin Simien, who was most recently attached to the project.

The “Lando” series was originally announced in 2020, with Glover reprising the role of charismatic space adventurer Lando Calrissian, whom he portrayed in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The character was famously brought to the big screen first by Billy Dee Williams in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

In a recent interview, Simien admitted he was unsure about the future of “Lando.”

“The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability,” Simien told THR. “I haven’t investigated further, but I’m not an idiot. I’m not alone in that experience. But I can’t help but wonder, ‘Am I too Black? Am I too queer? And people just don’t want to say that?’ Because it seems like I develop things with these companies and they just never happen for reasons unknown.”

For his part, “Atlanta” star Glover has previously expressed his interest in re-embodying the suave intergalactic hero.

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic s—, it really had people experience time,” Glover told GQ.

“People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”