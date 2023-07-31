‘Loki’ Season 2 trailer sees Jonathan Majors’ return and Ke Huy Quan’s debut

Ke Huy Quan as OB, left, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius appear in “Loki” Season 2.

The god of mischief is back — alongside old and new faces.

On Monday, Disney+ dropped the trailer for “Loki” Season 2, which returns Oct. 6 for a six-episode run.

Season 2 picks up with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) investigating the origins and potentially catastrophic consequences of the multiverse, which was unleashed by Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) when she killed the creator of the Time Variance Authority, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), in “Loki” Season 1.

Television Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide With twisted timelines and character “variants,” Marvel’s adventure can be hard to keep straight. Here’s an episode-by-episode guide to help you out.

The trailer sees the return of Majors, who faces trial in August on domestic violence charges, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as two notable MCU debuts: Ke Huy Quan and Rafael Casal.

Quan is no stranger to multiversal plotlines, as he won the Academy Award for supporting actor for his performance as Waymond Wang — and his variants — in the 2022 megahit “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” While little has been revealed about Quan’s “Loki” character, OB, his skilled comic timing is on full display in the Season 2 trailer.

The trailer also spared few details about the character to be played by Casal, who was first suspected to be joining the Disney+ series after set photos of him walking alongside stars Hiddleston and Wilson leaked online . Fans expect Casal will play Zaniac, a villain from the Marvel comics.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in “Loki” Season 2. (Marvel Studios)

Advertisement

Although Quan and Casal’s arrivals are generating buzz, Marvel fans seem preoccupied with Majors’ return to the series. Majors appears in the trailer as Victor Timely, who was first introduced in a post-credits scene from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” In the scene, Loki assures Mobius that Timely is a formidable character.

Majors was charged in March with misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment stemming from an alleged confrontation in New York City.

In June, Rolling Stone published a report that alleged Majors abused multiple ex-girlfriends and was aggressive on sets over the last decade, citing interviews with more than 40 former Yale classmates and colleagues, who were granted anonymity.

Majors’ attorneys have denied the claims and maintained his innocence throughout the case. They’ve also releas ed a video that appears to show his accuser uninjured after parting ways with Majors on the night of the alleged March incident.

Majors has filed a separate police report against his accuser, alleging he was the victim of domestic violence. His trial begins Aug. 3. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail.