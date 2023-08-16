Daisy Jones & the Nicks: Stevie Nicks says TV series made her ‘feel like a ghost’

Stevie Nicks, left, has shared her thoughts on “Daisy Jones & the Six,” starring Riley Keough.

Stevie Nicks has shared her thoughts on “Daisy Jones & the Six,” the popular TV series about a fictional band believed to be loosely based on Fleetwood Mac.

The veteran songstress praised the Amazon Prime drama Tuesday on Instagram after watching the show “for the second time.” Set in the 1970s, “Daisy Jones & the Six” stars Riley Keough as a rising musician who finds fame and success after joining forces with a fledgling rock band.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” Nicks wrote. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me.”

Keough has drawn comparisons to Nicks for her portrayal of Daisy. In his review of “Daisy Jones & the Six,” Times TV critic Robert Lloyd mused that the 34-year-old actor and granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley “does channel ... Nicks a bit” while “twirling in her diaphanous stage gear.”

Lloyd also compared cast members Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse to Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, respectively, adding that he “would be very surprised if Keough and Claflin had not studied live video of Nicks and Buckingham locking eyes on ‘Silver Springs.’”

English keyboardist McVie died in November after suffering an ischemic stroke. She was 79.

“I just wish Christine could have seen it,” Nicks wrote in her Instagram post. “She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue...”

Multiple members of the “Daisy Jones” ensemble responded to Nicks’ social-media shout-out with a variety of emojis. Keough commented with a series of heart-eye, scream and prayer emojis, while Waterhouse posted a red heart and pleading-eyes emoji. Claflin replied, “Blessings,” along with a heart-hands emoji.

Reese Witherspoon, who is credited as an executive producer on “Daisy Jones & the Six,” commented, “Oh my stars , Stevie !! ✨This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”

Last month, “Daisy Jones & the Six” received nine Emmy nominations, including nods for limited series, supporting actress in a limited series (Camila Morrone) and lead actress in a limited series (Keough).

In an Envelope roundtable discussion for The Times, Keough revealed she had “just learned to sing” a week before she auditioned for “Daisy Jones & the Six” and admitted she was “so scared” to perform live for the casting team.

“I’d been to, like, three singing lessons at this point, and they wanted me to do a song, in person, a cappella,” she recalled.

“But I had a friend who was auditioning for another role coming in after me, and he brought his guitar. So I texted him [to come play with me]. I sang a Lynyrd Skynyrd song, ‘Simple Man.’ I don’t think it was amazing, but I think they saw how much I wanted to do it. I think that’s 50% of the reason I got it.”