Advertisement
Music

Stevie Nicks calls Christine McVie her ‘soul mate,’ suggests Fleetwood Mac is done since her death

Christine McVie plays an accordion and looks at Stevie Nicks while both are onstage in front of a man playing a guitar
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, left, and Stevie Nicks perform at Radio City Music Hall in 2018. McVie died last year.
(Steven Ferdman / Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

To Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie was more than just a Fleetwood Mac collaborator.

Nearly a year after McVie died in November 2022, Nicks told Vulture that the British musician “was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend.” While promoting a new Barbie doll modeled after herself, Nicks, 75, told the website that it’s unlikely Fleetwood Mac will continue performing without McVie.

“I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is [Fleetwood Mac]?,’” she continued.

This is a photo of Christine McVie, a member of the musical group Fleetwood Mac, in Feb. 1983. (AP Photo)

Music

In a band of tempestuous geniuses, Christine McVie was every bit their equal, minus the drama

McVie sang and wrote or co-wrote such Fleetwood Mac classics as ‘Don’t Stop,’ ‘Say You Love Me,’ ‘You Make Loving Fun,’ ‘Hold Me’ and ‘Little Lies.’

Nov. 30, 2022

For years, McVie was a keyboardist and vocalist for the legendary rock band, lending her talents to a number of songs including “Songbird,” “Everywhere” and “You Make Loving Fun.” She died on Nov. 30, 2022, at age 79.

Advertisement

In April it was revealed that McVie died of an ischemic stroke.

Nicks told Vulture that she and McVie shared a special connection in the band, and that “there was a realm of possibility” to continue performing together before her death. Referencing Taylor Swift’s “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” Nicks said she and McVie “protected each other.”

“When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this,” she said. “There’s no reason to.”

FILE - Christine McVie from the band Fleetwood Mac performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 6, 2014. McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Cause of death revealed for Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie died in November at age 79. According to her death certificate she had a stroke and was diagnosed with cancer.

April 3, 2023

Nicks isn’t the only Fleetwood Mac star contemplating the band’s future after McVie’s death. At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, Mick Fleetwood told The Times that “the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.”

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now,” he added.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in her Vulture interview, Nicks praised Amazon Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” and its parallels to her band, and shared how her Barbie came together. The doll emulates Nicks’ signature free-flowing bohemian style with a “Rumors”-inspired dress.

A group of people smiling and posing with their arms around each other in a line

Music

Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac likely won’t perform as a band after McVie’s death

At Sunday’s Grammys, Mick Fleetwood said the band no longer plans to perform together as Fleetwood Mac after longtime member Christine McVie’s death.

Feb. 5, 2023

As of Tuesday, the toy was sold out on the Mattel website.

Just hours after its release, the Nicks-inspired doll hit the resale market. Resale listings for the new Barbie have already reached double the original $55 tag on sites including Ebay, Variety reported.

Nicks, meanwhile, will keep taking her music across the United States. Continuing her Live in Concert tour, Nicks will come to Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Dec. 2. Next year, her stops will include Atlantic City, N.J; New Orleans and Omaha, Neb.

“Let’s keep this party going in 2024,” she wrote in an Instagram announcement.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement