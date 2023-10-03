Stevie Nicks calls Christine McVie her ‘soul mate,’ suggests Fleetwood Mac is done since her death

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, left, and Stevie Nicks perform at Radio City Music Hall in 2018. McVie died last year.

To Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie was more than just a Fleetwood Mac collaborator.

Nearly a year after McVie died in November 2022, Nicks told Vulture that the British musician “was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend.” While promoting a new Barbie doll modeled after herself, Nicks, 75, told the website that it’s unlikely Fleetwood Mac will continue performing without McVie.

“I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is [Fleetwood Mac]?,’” she continued.

For years, McVie was a keyboardist and vocalist for the legendary rock band, lending her talents to a number of songs including “Songbird,” “Everywhere” and “You Make Loving Fun.” She died on Nov. 30, 2022, at age 79.

In April it was revealed that McVie died of an ischemic stroke.

Nicks told Vulture that she and McVie shared a special connection in the band, and that “there was a realm of possibility” to continue performing together before her death. Referencing Taylor Swift’s “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” Nicks said she and McVie “protected each other.”

“When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this,” she said. “There’s no reason to.”

Nicks isn’t the only Fleetwood Mac star contemplating the band’s future after McVie’s death. At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, Mick Fleetwood told The Times that “the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.”

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now,” he added.

Elsewhere in her Vulture interview, Nicks praised Amazon Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” and its parallels to her band, and shared how her Barbie came together. The doll emulates Nicks’ signature free-flowing bohemian style with a “Rumors”-inspired dress.

As of Tuesday, the toy was sold out on the Mattel website.

Just hours after its release, the Nicks-inspired doll hit the resale market. Resale listings for the new Barbie have already reached double the original $55 tag on sites including Ebay, Variety reported.

Nicks, meanwhile, will keep taking her music across the United States. Continuing her Live in Concert tour, Nicks will come to Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Dec. 2. Next year, her stops will include Atlantic City, N.J; New Orleans and Omaha, Neb.

“Let’s keep this party going in 2024,” she wrote in an Instagram announcement.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.