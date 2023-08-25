‘Sopranos’ star Drea de Matteo launches a spicy new side gig: OnlyFans

Adriana La Cerva is going from Mafia girlfriend to cam girl.

Drea de Matteo, who starred in HBO’s mob drama “The Sopranos,” announced this week that she has launched an OnlyFans account.

“ONLY FANS IS LIVE NOW. Link in bio!” the 51-year-old wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story.

Advertisement

De Matteo’s OnlyFans page has a banner photo that centers on the actor’s top half as she wears a blue bikini adorned with white stars.

Her profile shows her wearing nothing but cowboy boots as she sits on a mattress with her limbs obscuring her torso. Her bio on the page simply reads: “THE SOPORNOS.” Interested viewers can expect to pay a $15 monthly subscription fee to see De Matteo’s content.

A link to the Emmy winner’s OnlyFans page is also provided on her Instagram page.

For five seasons, De Matteo portrayed Adriana La Cerva, the girlfriend of Tony Soprano’s “nephew” Christopher Moltisanti. La Cerva met a brutal end in the show’s fifth season after Soprano’s crew learned she had been working with the FBI as an informant.

De Matteo won an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series in 2004 for her portrayal of La Cerva in her final season.

Speaking on De Matteo’s performance and centrality in the show, The Times wrote in 2004, after La Cerva was killed, that “Adriana was a willful innocent with a record and a dirty conscience, but she was the closest thing to a heart ‘The Sopranos’ had left. Without her, after this season’s finale on HBO Sunday, the family’s moral center is gone.”

Former Times staff writer Carina Chocano would go on to add: “Sexy and hapless, Adriana ... was idealistic, trusting and naive to a fault. Over the last few seasons, after the FBI took to sticking her in cars but ignoring her soulful attempts at a personal connection, her loyalties became convoluted, a toy chemistry set potion of fear, love, denial and good-girl obedience. But, all else aside, Adriana’s blind devotion to Tony’s nephew Christopher (Michael Imperioli) was as heartbreaking as it was boneheaded, and boneheaded as it was heartbreaking.”