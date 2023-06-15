Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen clarifies her sex worker title

The eldest daughter of Denise Richards, left, and Charlie Sheen discussed her OnlyFans account in a new TikTok video.

Sami Sheen, daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, recently clarified the kind of work she does after someone insulted her on social media.

In a TikTok video, the 19-year-old set the record straight about her OnlyFans account and explained why she calls herself a sex worker. Sheen posted the video last week in response to another TikTok user who commented that people who “choose [porn] or ‘content’ ... have nothing else to offer the world.”

“I need to clear some things up,” Sheen says in the clip.

“I am not a P-star and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that. But I also have no judgment toward the people who do do that. That’s just not my line of work, and that’s not something I’m comfortable with doing.”

(Perhaps in an effort to abide by TikTok’s rules, Sheen censored herself by saying “P-star” and “S-work” instead of porn star and sex work, respectively.)

Sheen has uploaded nearly 200 photos and a handful of videos to OnlyFans since joining the subscription-based platform last summer. On Wednesday, she celebrated her one-year OnlyFans anniversary via Instagram and thanked her subscribers for “always chatting” with her.

“The only reason I said I’m an S-worker is because my main source of income is from my OF [OnlyFans],” Sheen said on TikTok.

“And if people did their f— research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of S-work. ... I love my job. There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment. And I don’t know why people are so judgmental towards it.”

In July 2022, Richards showed support for her daughter joining OnlyFans and praised the app for allowing you to “own your content” — unlike other sites, which “sell your content.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star even followed her daughter’s lead by launching her own OnlyFans account on the Fourth of July.

“I thought ‘is that going to be a little odd?’” Richards told KTLA at the time. “Then she said ‘we’re both on Instagram’ and I said ‘you’re right!’”

Richards admitted that she “wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was” at first but became a fan of the platform once she started learning more about it.

“My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account,” she told KTLA. “I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site.”

“We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content,” she added.

Sami Sheen’s father, Charlie Sheen — he of so-called tiger blood and violent torpedoes of truth infamy — was less supportive. The ex-”Two and a Half Men” star told E! News in a statement last year that he did “not condone” his daughter’s decision to open an OnlyFans account. Richards and Charlie Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and share two daughters.

“Since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” the “Anger Management” alum said.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he added. “This did not occur under my roof.”

Richards responded to her ex-husband’s statement by explaining that her role as a parent is to “guide her and trust her judgment” while she “makes her own choices.”

In her TikTok video, Sami Sheen listed various perks of making money through OnlyFans, which allows her to work from home and set her own hours.

“It just makes me happy,” she said. “I could go on for hours explaining myself, but I don’t need to do that. I shouldn’t have to do that.”