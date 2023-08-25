Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are back to getting divorced again after a brief reconciliation

Kroy Biermann has restarted his efforts to divorce wife Kim Zolciak, months after the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” couple called off the separation.

Biermann submitted his second divorce petition Thursday in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, according to legal documents reviewed Friday by The Times. The petition said the reality stars have separated and their “marriage is irretrievably broken.”

A legal representative for Zolciak did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Friday.

According to the petition, Biermann is seeking “sole legal and sole physical custody” of the four minor children he shares with Zolciak —sons Kroy Jr., Kash and Kane and daughter Kaia. He is also seeking child support, alimony and the family’s mansion in Alpharetta, Ga.

In May, Biermann, 37, and Zolciak, 45, both filed separate petitions for divorce. Since then each party has made scathing allegations against the other — involving irresponsible spending and drug use — according to TMZ.

A legal representative for Zolciak — who has two adult daughters from previous relationships — slammed Biermann’s allegations in a June statement to People.

“To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children,” the statement said.

After months of contention, Zolciak and Biermann seemingly called off their divorce in early July. Zolciak filed a “dismissal without prejudice” in Fulton County Superior Court, taking back her “complaint for divorce,” according to legal documents reviewed by The Times.

The reality stars married in 2011. They appeared in Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and were the face of the spinoff series “Don’t Be Tardy.”

Neither Biermann nor Zolciak addressed the separation on social media. In a series of Instagram stories Friday, Zolciak showed off a handful of luxury handbags she is selling from Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton. In each segment, she listed the price for the item, said the bags were authentic and touted their “excellent, excellent” condition.

Zolciak is selling more of her luxury goods — including dresses and pants — online on the Biermann’s Closet website. The website also sells clothes previously worn by Biermann and their six children.