Advertisement
Television

‘Bachelorette’ contestant Josh Seiter confirms he is ‘alive and well’ following death hoax

Josh Seiter posing in a checkered shirt, tie and black pants against a blue backdrop.
Former “Bachelorette” contestant Josh Seiter has posted a video confirming that he is alive.
(Craig Sjodin / Disney General Entertainment Con)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Josh Seiter posted a video Tuesday confirming that he is “alive and well” after he was falsely pronounced dead on his Instagram page.

Seiter said someone hacked into his Instagram account and posted a fake death announcement — which multiple news outlets cited on Monday while reporting that the reality TV star had died at age 36.

“Hey, guys,” Seiter says in the video. “As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked. For the last 24 hours I’ve been trying desperately to get into it.”

Advertisement

“Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts, and I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post,” he added. “I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this. But again, I apologize for the confusion, and I will update you guys as more facts come in.”

This is a developing story.

Entertainment & Arts

Report: Lil Tay is alive, blames death hoax on ‘3rd party’ compromising her Insta

Lil Tay, the rapper and YouTube star reported dead Wednesday, released a statement Thursday regarding the death hoax.

Aug. 10, 2023

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement