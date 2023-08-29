‘Bachelorette’ contestant Josh Seiter confirms he is ‘alive and well’ following death hoax

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Josh Seiter posted a video Tuesday confirming that he is “alive and well” after he was falsely pronounced dead on his Instagram page.

Seiter said someone hacked into his Instagram account and posted a fake death announcement — which multiple news outlets cited on Monday while reporting that the reality TV star had died at age 36.

“Hey, guys,” Seiter says in the video. “As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked. For the last 24 hours I’ve been trying desperately to get into it.”

“Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts, and I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post,” he added. “I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this. But again, I apologize for the confusion, and I will update you guys as more facts come in.”

This is a developing story.