Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Where is Trista Sutter? ‘Bachelorette’ star clarifies absence, defends husband’s posts

Ryan Sutter in a coat and tie and Trista Sutter in a strapless black dress stand beside a tree in front of a building
‘Bachelorette’ star Trista Sutter, right, addressed her absence on Instagram but didn’t give details on her whereabouts.
(James Clark / ABC / Getty Images)
By Angie Orellana HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter would like to have a “nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce,” in peace, please.

Sutter jokingly addressed her near two-week absence Saturday on Instagram, clarifying that she was “safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful” after husband Ryan Sutter shared cryptic posts about his heartache over her unavailability.

The 51-year-old kept mum on the exact details over where she’s been the past few weeks — promising she’ll share more “in due time” — but described it as an “opportunity for perspective and personal growth.”

Advertisement

“For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that,” Sutter wrote.

Sutter also defended Ryan’s posts, one of which included a black-and-white Mother’s Day message: “They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

A young Asian woman with long black hair in a plunging purple gown and silver heels standing on a purple floor on a TV set

Television

Introducing Jenn Tran: The first Asian woman to lead ‘The Bachelorette’ — finally

‘The Bachelorette’ has finally named its first Asian lead: Jenn Tran. She will embark on her own journey for love after pursuing ‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei.

March 26, 2024

Nearly a week later, Ryan, who wed Sutter in televised nuptials in 2003, shared more emotional words.

“I want to be there for you,” he said on May 17. “But I can’t. And that’s ok cause I know you need this time - time to discover yourself again.”

The same day, Ryan, 49, said that everything between him and Sutter was fine and that his wife had taken part in an opportunity for self-discovery. He said their children — Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15 — were in support as well.

Sutter clarified that Ryan’s posts were his way of expressing love for her.

“To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self-doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters,” she wrote. “He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share.”

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Angie Orellana Hernandez

Angie Orellana Hernandez is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as an arts and entertainment intern. She graduated from USC, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Prior to joining The Times, she covered entertainment, as well as human interest, legal and crime stories at E! News. Her writing can also be found in USA Today, the Boston Globe, CNN and KCRA3.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement