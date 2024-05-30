Where is Trista Sutter? ‘Bachelorette’ star clarifies absence, defends husband’s posts

‘Bachelorette’ star Trista Sutter, right, addressed her absence on Instagram but didn’t give details on her whereabouts.

“Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter would like to have a “nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce,” in peace, please.

Sutter jokingly addressed her near two-week absence Saturday on Instagram, clarifying that she was “safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful” after husband Ryan Sutter shared cryptic posts about his heartache over her unavailability.

The 51-year-old kept mum on the exact details over where she’s been the past few weeks — promising she’ll share more “in due time” — but described it as an “opportunity for perspective and personal growth.”

“For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that,” Sutter wrote.

Sutter also defended Ryan’s posts, one of which included a black-and-white Mother’s Day message: “They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Nearly a week later, Ryan, who wed Sutter in televised nuptials in 2003, shared more emotional words.

“I want to be there for you,” he said on May 17. “But I can’t. And that’s ok cause I know you need this time - time to discover yourself again.”

The same day, Ryan, 49, said that everything between him and Sutter was fine and that his wife had taken part in an opportunity for self-discovery. He said their children — Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15 — were in support as well.

Sutter clarified that Ryan’s posts were his way of expressing love for her.

“To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self-doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters,” she wrote. “He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share.”