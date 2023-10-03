Advertisement
Television

‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for Season 4: ‘Let the investigating begin’

Steve Martin, left, Martin Short and Selena Gomez laugh while sitting side-by-side at the counter in a bustling diner.
“Only Murders in The Building” stars, from left, Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, left, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora.
(Patrick Harbron / Hulu)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
The mystery of whether “Only Murders in the Building” will return has been solved.

Hulu renewed the popular amateur-detective series on Tuesday for a fourth season — the same day the Season 3 finale premiered on the streaming platform. The mystery-comedy stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as neighbors who join forces to investigate homicides in their immediate community.

“Let the investigating begin...,” read the public announcement on the “Only Murders in the Building” Instagram page.

The latest season saw Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage, Short’s Oliver Putnam and Gomez’s Mabel Mora reunite to figure out why the star of Oliver’s Broadway play, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), suddenly collapsed and died onstage. The protagonists were assisted in Season 3 by another cast member from Oliver’s production, Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep).

The series renewal doesn’t come as a huge surprise, considering that “Only Murders in the Building” is the streamer’s most-watched original comedy. However, it’s unclear when the show will resume filming or set a Season 4 premiere date, as the Hollywood actors’ strike continues to prevent its stars from returning to work.

In July, “Only Murders” received several Emmy nominations, including nods for comedy series, lead comedy actor (Short), guest comedy actor (Nathan Lane) and writing for a comedy series. The acclaimed series has previously collected Emmy Awards for production design, sound mixing and guest acting (Lane).

TV fans will have to wait longer than usual to see who comes out on top at this year’s Emmy Awards, which were postponed from September 2023 to January 2024 because of the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The writers’ strike ended last week after the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative agreement, while the actors and the studios returned to the bargaining table this week in an effort to settle their ongoing labor dispute.

Television
