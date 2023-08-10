Advertisement
Hollywood strikes push Emmy Awards telecast to Jan. 15

Emmy Award statues
Recipients of Emmy statues will have to wait until January as the ceremony is being delayed due to the strikes by actors and writers.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
The labor unrest that has brought Hollywood to a standstill is delaying the Emmy Awards until January.

As expected, Fox announced Thursday that the 75th Emmy Awards will air Jan. 15, contingent on the settlement of the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The awards telecast celebrating the past television season was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but has been disrupted by the labor disputes.

The writers have been on strike since May 2. Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA walked off the job July 14. Both unions are looking for improved residual payments for streaming and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

Company Town



Some observers expect Hollywood’s hot labor summer to stretch well into the fall, upending the new season on broadcast TV and deepening the economic fallout for Los Angeles and its cornerstone industry.

Fox executives previously said the network would not go ahead with the Emmy telecast if either of the guilds were still on strike well into the summer.

The network had no intention of moving ahead without talent to perform or present the awards.

The last time the Emmy Awards telecast was postponed was in 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon. The program, after being delayed a second time, was presented in November, seven weeks late.

Television

HBO’s “Succession” leads all programs in Emmy Award nominations with 27. “Ted Lasso,” the hit comedy for Apple TV+, has 21 nominations.

The 75th Emmy Awards, to be held at the Peacock Theater, will be executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Company Town

Stephen Battaglio

