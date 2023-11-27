Stephen Colbert’s appendix ruptures, prompting ‘The Late Show’ to take time off

Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” is taking a break while he recovers from surgery for a ruptured appendix.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” Colbert announced Monday on Threads. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.”

He added that he was “grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me” and wisecracked that all his emails would “be handled by my pancreas.”

Repeats will air in place of live shows during Colbert’s absence, a CBS spokesperson said in a statement. A rerun of a Rachel Maddow appearance, along with a performance from Grammy-nominated Gracie Abrams, was set to air on Monday, with Colbert previously expected to return Tuesday from his Thanksgiving break.

Scheduled guests this week on the late-night show had included Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Garner, Patrick Stewart and Baz Luhrmann. Jon Batiste, who is up for the Grammy’s album of the year, also was scheduled to appear this week, his first time back on the show since he left in 2022 after seven seasons as its bandleader.

Before the holiday break, former “Late Show” host David Letterman returned to the show for the first time since he left in May 2015. When remarking on the many upgrades to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York — including the dressing room, which Letterman said was “nicer than the nicest hotel I’ve ever stayed in” — the former host joked, “I’ll be here through Christmas.” Letterman hosted the show for 22 years.

Colbert has previously canceled the show due to health complications. In May 2022, the former Comedy Central fixture took several days off to treat a bout of COVID-19, as well as a COVID recurrence.

In early October, “The Late Show” returned from a five-month blackout after the resolution of the Hollywood writers’ strike.