Who is the Emmys goblin trolling the awards show? We spoke to her inside

The Times tracked down the Emmys goblin and got the 411 on the choice of awards show attire.

While many stars dress to the nines for awards season, one star is trolling the “usual decorum” at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

On Monday, audiences quickly did a double take when a green creature was seen creeping along the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Beneath the troll, or “Emmys Goblin” garb, is actually “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 contestant Princess Poppy.

“I wanted to take everything that is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite,” Princess Poppy told The Times on Monday.

“I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll the Emmys,” she continued. “The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion, and rules of beauty and bull—, I think it’s more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show.”

Princess Poppy said that when she first started in this industry, she felt an “insurmountable amount of pressure to look gorgeous and beautiful.” But then she realized, “Oh wait, I can do the opposite.”

Christina Ricci happened to pass the “Emmys goblin” as The Times was interviewing her and flamboyantly joked, “Oh, that’s disgusting.”

Princess Poppy continued, “The looks I’ve gotten have been priceless.”

The 26-year-old San Francisco drag performer shied away from the spotlight after her departure from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and told Entertainment Weekly’s Quick Drag podcast last year, “I want to fall off the face of the planet. I don’t want to be famous, I want to fade into obscurity.”