Another ‘Melrose Place’ reboot is in the works, with a trio of original stars returning

CBS Studios is developing a reboot of soap drama “Melrose Place,” which will feature original cast members.

Looks like there’s some vacancy at 4616 Melrose Place, once again.

More than 30 years after the original “Melrose Place” premiered in 1992, a new chapter to the soap opera is underway. A “Melrose Place” reboot is currently in the works from CBS Studios and will be based on the ’90s drama from creator Darren Star, The Times confirmed Thursday.

The new series, which is being shopped around, will reunite some familiar “Melrose Place” faces: original stars Heather Locklear, Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton. “Insatiable” creator Lauren Gussis will write and executive produce the reboot.

Star’s “Melrose Place” ran from 1992 to 1999 on Fox and followed the lives of eight young adults living in an apartment building on the famed West Hollywood street. Locklear starred as advertising executive Amanda Woodward. Zuniga co-starred as Jo Reynolds, an L.A. transplant from New York escaping a fraught marriage. Leighton portrayed Sydney Andrews, a young woman who takes on a variety of careers during her time at Melrose Place.

The original series also starred Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Thomas Calabro, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Jack Wagner and Marcia Cross.

A decade after the original “Melrose Place’ aired its final episode, CW launched its own take. That iteration aired for one year and brought Leighton’s Sydney into the mix as the landlord of the central complex.

The latest reboot will reunite the original Melrose Place residents as they mourn the loss of a dear friend. However, a return to their West Hollywood home unleashes a wave of feelings, secrets and romances among its residents, a source familiar with the production told The Times.

Zuniga and Leighton will pull double duty as actors and executive producers on the reboot. Tiffany Grant and Jason Weinberg also serve as executive producers.