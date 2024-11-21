ESPN to pull the plug on ‘Around the Horn’ next year after more than two decades on air

“Around the Horn” host Tony Reali attends ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12, 2021, in New York.

“Around the Horn,” ESPN‘s long-running sports debate program with a game show twist, is coming to an end next year.

The network will pull the plug on the show sometime during the summer of 2025, according to a source familiar with the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly, after nearly 23 years on the air.

ESPN declined to comment for this story.

Advertisement

The show premiered in November 2002 and has been a staple in the network’s 2 p.m. PST time slot Monday through Friday, followed by another long-running sports talk show, “Pardon the Interruption.”

“Around the Horn” was originally hosted by Max Kellerman, with current host Tony Reali taking over that role in early 2004.

“Around the Horn” features a rotating panel of four sports reporters and columnists — often including The Times’ Bill Plaschke, the Colorado Springs Gazette’s Woody Paige, ESPN’s Mina Kimes, the Dallas Morning News’ Tim Cowlishaw, former Times columnist and ESPN reporter J.A. Adande, ESPN’s Sarah Spain, former Boston Globe columnist Bob Ryan, the Washington Post’s Kevin Blackistone, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and many others.

Advertisement

The show’s format features Reali asking for a hot take from each panel member on a number of trending sports topics. Reali awards, or takes away, points for each panel member based on their takes, with the person with the lowest number of points being eliminated as the show progresses until a winner is declared.

That person is awarded 30 seconds of “Face Time” to talk about anything they choose.

ESPN is said to be exploring new show concepts with “Around the Horn” and “Pardon the Interruption” producer Erik Rydholm. The network is also said to hold Reali in high regard and to be looking for new opportunities for him at ESPN after “Around the Horn” ends.