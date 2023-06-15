Stoned or ‘stone-cold sober’? Colin Jost corrects Pete Davidson on joint ferry buy

Colin Jost, left, disputed former co-star Pete Davidson’s claims that they were “very stoned” when they purchased a Staten Island ferry.

Remember when Pete Davidson and Colin Jost bought a Staten Island ferry for more than $280,000 last year? Jost says he does — and that he was “actually stone-cold sober” for the purchase, no matter what Davidson says.

Weeks after former “SNL” co-star Davidson told Entertainment Tonight that they were intoxicated when buying the vessel, the “Weekend Update” anchor and “A Very Punchable Face” author explained his side. In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Jost poked fun at headlines about the comics’ alleged high buy and announced an upcoming Ferry Money Tour. The post did not directly mention Davidson.

“We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years,” he said in a four-part caption. “Mark my words.”

In January 2022, months before Davidson departed “Saturday Night Live,” the “Bupkis” star and Jost joked about their purchase on “Weekend Update.”

“It’s very exciting,” Jost said. “We thought the whole thing through.”

“Even the mayor tweeted about it,” Davidson said, “which is how I found out we have a new mayor?”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote, “I love this idea.”

Jost and Davidson, who were both born and raised in the Staten Island borough of New York City, dropped $280,100 on a decommissioned ferry boat that they hope to turn into an entertainment venue, the Associated Press reported. The comedians worked with real estate investor and comedy club owner Paul Italia on the winning bid for the 277-foot, 2,109-ton vessel called the John F. Kennedy. From 1965 to August 2021, the John F. Kennedy transported commuters from Manhattan to Staten Island.

But if there was a plan, Davidson seems to have forgotten it.

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” Davidson told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month at the premiere for his movie “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

“Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry,” he said. “And we’re figuring it out.”

Jost concluded his Instagram post by promoting the “UNRELATED” news of his Ferry Money Tour, which kicks off Thursday at the Bayou Music Center in Houston. The comedian will also perform in the Midwest next week at venues including the Orpheum Theater in Madison, Wis., and the Chicago Theater in Chicago.

As Jost takes his comedy across the country, Davidson can be seen (or heard) in summer movies “Fast X” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.