Tori Spelling reveals she’s been hospitalized: ‘4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much’

Tori Spelling smiles with her mouth closed in a sequined silver top with her blond hair worn down
Tori Spelling is hospitalized, but did not disclose the reason.
(JB Lacroix / WireImage)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Tori Spelling announced over the weekend that she was on her fourth day of a hospital stay without disclosing the reason for her hospitalization.

The “Beverly Hills, 901210” actor on Sunday morning posted onto her Instagram story a photo from her hospital bed, showing the back of her hand attached to an IV tube, along with a hospital wristband. She wrote a message: “4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much.”

“Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way,” she continued. It was unclear whether she remained in the hospital on Monday.

A representative for the “Scary Movie 2” actor did not immediately respond to The Times’ inquiries about Spelling’s condition.

Spelling said in a separate Instagram post in May that she and her five children had to visit an urgent care with various illnesses after mold was found at their home. Several weeks after the urgent care visit, she said her children continued to get sick and that the mold had “been slowly killing us for 3 years,” according to People.

“Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on,” Spelling said in the post.

This past June, Spelling, 50, split from her husband, Canadian actor Dean McDermott, 56, after 17 years of marriage. McDermott announced their separation in June through a since-deleted Instagram post, writing that the pair had “decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” the statement continued, according to People, and asked for privacy “as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

Their marriage was challenged in 2014 after McDermott was caught cheating with a woman in Toronto. The “Chopped Canada” host entered rehab that year to seek treatment for sex addiction. Various reality TV shows on VH1, Oxygen and Lifetime have documented Spelling and McDermott’s marriage.

The actor and reality TV personality had shared photos of her children as the kids celebrated their nanny’s birthday last week. A separate post from about two weeks ago showed more photos of the kids on a summer road trip in a camper, captioned, “As long as we have each other.”

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

