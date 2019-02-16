SoCal classical music listings, Feb. 17-24: Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, ‘Madame Butterfly’ and more

Madame Butterfly Carl St.Clair leads Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and guest vocalists in a semi-staged production of the Puccini opera about the romance between a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; also Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m. $71 and up. (714) 755-5799.