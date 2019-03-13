Operas in Berlin and Hamburg go Babylonian, with Trump and an immigration crisis

But it was “Nabucco” that was in the news. The German press has dubbed Serebrennikov a rock star of Russian dissident artists. He has been charged with embezzling $2 million in state funds, an accusation he calls a farce. As he awaits trial, Serebrennikov has been allowed neither telephone nor internet. He may communicate only with his father, lawyer and investigators. But he was not prevented from a daily exchange by mail of USB data sticks of the “Nabucco” rehearsals, to which he returned his instructions to his Russian colleague and co-director in Hamburg, Evgeny Kulagin.