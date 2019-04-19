Want the West Coast’s best in opera? You have to go to Europe

The original reason for my trip was to report on the 90th birthday concert for Frank Gehry that pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim put on in the Pierre Boulez Saal, the hall that the L.A. architect had designed for the Barenboim-Said Akademie in Berlin. Then I noticed that the next night there was a performance of Sharon’s “Magic Flute.” The night before, at Komische Oper down the road, was director Barrie Kosky’s re-conceived and revelatory Brechtian production of “West Side Story” that was supposed to come to Los Angeles Opera until union officials put the kibosh on it because it relies on too much stage fog.