Spring classical picks: Mahler’s Eighth, Hannigan’s Ojai and 'Central Park Five'

It’s a super bloom spring. Simply glance at just one weekend in early June. The Los Angeles Philharmonic will be overstuffing Walt Disney Concert Hall with Mahler’s “Symphony of a Thousand” and hosting a 12-hour new-music marathon that opens with David Lang’s “crowd out,” composed for as many volunteers as can be rounded up. Across the pond, there will be what could be the largest opera event of all time in Amsterdam, centered on 24 hours’ worth of Stockhausen’s seven-opera “Licht” cycle squeezed into three very long days and nights. Don’t let anyone tell you that classical music isn’t thriving beyond expectations.