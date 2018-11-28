Frieze L.A. announces 13 artists for the new fair, including Barbara Kruger and Paul McCarthy

Frieze Los Angeles, the inaugural L.A. offshoot of the New York and London art fair, is announcing on Wednesday 13 artists to be featured in a curated, site-specific exhibition in February at Paramount Pictures.
The artists, many with deep ties to the city, are: Lisa Anne Auerbach, Sarah Cain, Catharine Czudej, Karon Davis, Cayetano Ferrer, Hannah Greely, Trulee Hall, Patrick Jackson, Barbara Kruger, Paul McCarthy, Kori Newkirk, Tino Sehgal and Shahryar Nashat. More will be announced later.
The executive director of the fair is Bettina Korek, the ForYourArt founder whose L.A.-based organization serves as a platform to produce and distribute artists’ work. Former Hammer Museum curator Ali Subotnick has signed on to oversee a number of site-specific projects at the fair, which will bring together more than 70 contemporary galleries from around the world and will include panel conversations as well as film screenings.
Frieze Los Angeles will take place Feb. 14-17. More information is here.