Review: For Jacob Jonas and his dancers, a night of teaching and preaching

Reserved and beautiful, the 2018 piece “Crash” shows that Jonas can manipulate many bodies to tell a visual story and avoid cliché potholes. “Crash” could easily have become maudlin; its inspiration is the motion of the ocean. Yet, Jonas winds up with a tone poem of majestic grace. He had help from singer and master instrumentalist Okaidja Afroso, who performed onstage, and from his exceptional dancers, who manage to tame gravity and transform themselves into the never-ending ebb and flow of water.