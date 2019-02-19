L.A. Phil's 2019-20 season: social justice, gender parity and a little Sondheim

The celebration of the orchestra’s history and future, which marked the centennial season, will continue into 2019-20. In a nod to its past, three of the orchestra’s music directors — Dudamel, conductor laureate Salonen (future music director of the San Francisco Symphony) and conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta — will take the stage on Oct. 24, the L.A. Phil’s actual 100th birthday. They will jointly lead the world premiere of a Daniel Bjarnason composition created for three conductors; each conducts his own concert later that week.