Linda Vallejo and a decade of art that unapologetically embraces brownness

“The element of humor was really important for us to maintain,” associate curator Mariah Berlanga-Shevchuk says, “because if you are just taking in the facts, it can beat you over the head and it can be a bit depressing. But by pairing ‘The Brown Dot Project’ with ‘Make ’Em All Mexican’ we wanted to add back that humor. It's like having a conversation with Linda. There are some jokes in there that you might not expect, but there’s also a lot of substance.”