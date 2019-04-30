Tony nominations sort out an eclectic, erratic season — with mixed results

What was left out of the running was often as surprising as what was included. Sam Gold’s production of “King Lear,” the most anticipated revival of the season, received only one nomination. That wasn’t what was so stunning. The independent auteur wasn’t able to corral his ideas or his ensemble. But it was widely assumed that Glenda Jackson, a Tony winner last year for her performance in “Three Tall Women,” would at least receive a nomination for lead actress in a play. Instead, it was the immensely talented Ruth Wilson who walked off with a featured actor nomination for her double act as both Cordelia and the Fool.