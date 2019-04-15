An art critic mourns the cultural tragedy of Notre Dame

When revolutionaries scarred the building in 1793, the gash simply added to the prominence. The church was rechristened the Temple of Reason, a name that could not last (and didn’t). Almost 200 years later, in the spring of 1977, the severed heads of more than a score of the fallen stone sculptures, together with hundreds of fragments from another three dozen statues, were discovered buried inside a garden wall of a mansion not far from the opera. The rubble of Notre Dame had been sold off to contractors as building material.