Once imprisoned, now onstage: The new voices of Philip Glass’ ‘In the Penal Colony’

The spark for this adaptation began about three years ago when Jeff Janisheski, artistic director of Cal Rep and director of “In the Penal Colony,” read an article about Rising Scholars, a support group on campus for formerly incarcerated students. Partnering with Long Beach Opera on Glass’ work seemed like a way to weave in true stories from the Rising Scholars. Janisheski also was motivated by the fact that an estimated 2.2 million Americans are imprisoned, and that the country has the highest incarceration rate in the world.