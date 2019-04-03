Review: It's all Stravinsky all the time, but let's not forget Schoenberg

But in 1939 in L.A., with the Europe of his past in terrible crisis, he was gripped by a desperation of nostalgia and refashioned the symphony anew as a work of apprehension. The second of its two movements begins, for instance, with high spirits that break apart. In a new coda that Schoenberg added is the gloomy flip side of the “Transfigured Night” making this the most unsettling of all World War II symphonies, stronger than Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements or Shostakovich’s “Leningrad,” and one that deserves to be better known.