Rita Moreno is getting a Peabody Award, making her a rare ‘PEGOT’ winner

Rita Moreno is going from EGOT to “PEGOT.”
The 87-year-old actress, singer and dancer is adding a Peabody Award to her long list of accolades. She’s this year’s recipient of the storytelling group’s career achievement award, which is “reserved for individuals whose work and commitment to electronic media has left an indelible mark on the field,” the Board of Jurors said Thursday.
That makes the “West Side Story” actress — who has already won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — the third person to achieve lofty PEGOT status. She joins legendary performer Barbra Streisand and late director Mike Nichols in the rarefied class.
“Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has not only broken barriers, but whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “We are delighted to celebrate her many contributions to entertainment and media, as well as her passion for children’s programming and important social issues.”
Moreno’s most recent credits include Netflix’s “Carmen Sandiego” and recently canceled “One Day at a Time” and a new role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” which she’s executive producing.
She’ll be honored at the 78th Peabody Awards in New York City on May 18. The TV, radio and digital media nominees for the annual event will be announced on April 9.
The Peabody Awards are based at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.