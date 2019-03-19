Review: At 'Dreamers' premiere in Berkeley, neo-Romantic oratorio is the sound of hope

“Dreamers,” an oratorio by the Berkeley-based Peruvian composer Jimmy López and Pulitzer Prize-winning Cuban American playwright Nilo Cruz, had its premiere here Sunday afternoon, and it’s inspirationally on the side of the dream. If music can give hope, and maybe offer some support at the ballot box, this is what that sounds like. Furthermore, in a town marking the 150th anniversary of the founding of the first University of California campus and also of the 50th anniversary of the People’s Park demonstrations that played a revolutionary role in the late 1960s student protest movement, celebrating Dreamers is more than a little appreciated.