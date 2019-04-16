Review: Esa-Pekka Salonen is back with his main man, Stravinsky

The programs are closely patterned after a Stravinsky series Salonen created for his London orchestra, the Philharmonia, three years ago. But since most of the first two programs, which were given over the weekend, relied heavily on Stravinsky’s L.A. years and the emblematic nature of his L.A. “Rite,” this was as much a homecoming for Stravinsky’s music as it was for Salonen. There was even further symbolism in the fact that next year, Salonen will become music director of the San Francisco Symphony, where Pierre Monteux (who conducted the world premiere of the “Rite”) once ruled.