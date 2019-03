Spring dance picks: Alvin Ailey, Eifman Ballet, 'Night of 100 Solos' and more

Men tend to dominate the dance scene internationally, but in L.A., many women have risen to positions of power, says choreographer and dance curator Deborah Brockus. To honor the women’s movement and L.A.’s rich history of women in modern dance, Brockus will present a one-night performance showcasing 10 female-run companies in L.A. “Women Rising: Choreography From the Female Perspective” also coincides with the 99th anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote.