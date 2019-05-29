Why 'Constitution' and not 'The Ferryman' should win the Tony for best play

It is hard for me to imagine “Constitution” played by someone other than the author because the story, which bravely reveals Schreck’s own experience of having an abortion while living in “an abortion-free zone” in the state of Washington as a young woman, is so acutely personal. Having been introduced by the author herself, this uniquely theatrical memoir has made Schreck’s individuality seem integral. I’m open to the possibility of someone else starring in the role of Heidi Schreck on a Broadway tour, though I think the experience might be less jarring for theatergoers who haven’t yet seen Schreck slip back into her younger self while her adult consciousness reframes the debate about private liberties and female autonomy that rages on today.