Black, female and strong: Vanessa German’s sculptures voice their power without sound

“Been here the whole time,” begins a text painted across two walls. “I wasn’t waiting for you to ___ me before I could ___ myself. I have been here the whole time.” Beneath this all-caps, fill-in-the-blanks mantra of self-sufficiency hang more than a dozen tennis rackets painted with black women’s faces and embellished with ornate braids and jewels. One wears gem-encrusted brass knuckles as a crown. Others have hair spiked with feathers and rusty nails.