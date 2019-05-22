Grand Avenue is on a mission to delight, enrich and educate

The Broad: For the next few months, the contemporary art museum is bringing groups of schoolchildren to see its exhibit, “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983,” which highlights the contributions of black artists during the civil rights movement. It is also offering free access to the show every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and is hosting a series of free gallery talks featuring history lessons from current community activists and artists from South Los Angeles.