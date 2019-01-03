A grand old theater, a middle class house: How Mexico City’s landscape helped Alfonso Cuarón tell the story of ‘Roma’

The Cine Metropolitan has since become the Teatro Metropolitan, a live music venue. But it is nonetheless a place that the Mexican film director has returned to over the course of his career. It was at this theater that he held the Mexican premiere of his 2001 film “Y Tu Mamá También,” the coming-of-age road picture that put him on the international cinematic map. Fifteen years later, he returned to shoot key scenes for “Roma,” the family drama inspired by his own upbringing that has earned him several Golden Globe nominations and a heap of Oscars buzz.