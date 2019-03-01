Santa Ana’s Grand Central Art Center may be SoCal’s most innovative space for artists

Most notably, the center in 2012 hosted composer Lisa Bielawa, who used her time there to conceive of an episodic opera designed for television about a young woman experiencing hysterical fits. Grand Central connected her with the Orange County School of the Arts, where Bielawa found her lead (a rising teenage opera singer named Rowen Sabala). They also helped raise money — including grants from the Warhol Foundation and the MAP Fund — to finance the shoots, one of which took place inside Alcatraz in San Francisco.