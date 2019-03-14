Now that Arata Isozaki won the Pritzker, let's take a fresh look at his MOCA building

Since the museum’s opening, more sophisticated technologies for managing light have made it possible to consider uncovering the skylights without damaging the collection. Currently, the museum is conducting a light study with the support of trustee Marina Kellen French to see what methods might be deployed, including scrims that automatically fall into place if the sun gets too intense. Biesenbach hopes to put the recommendations into action at some point this year. (Houston’s Rothko Chapel, which displays 14 large-scale canvases by the late Abstract Expressionist Mark Rothko in a gallery capped by a skylight, is in the midst of a similar exercise.)