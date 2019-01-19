SoCal museum listings, Jan. 20-27: Landscape paintings at the Fisher Museum and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler: Flora The duo’s double-sided film installation “Flora” celebrates the unknown American artist Flora Mayo, former paramour of Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti.
Staged Meaning/Meaning Staged Landscapes from the 17th century to the present from the Fisher’s permanent collection. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Starts Tue.; ends April 13. Open Tue.-Sat. Free. (213) 740-4561.
This Is Manga — The Art of Naoki Urasawa Retrospective of the Japanese manga artist’s work features over 400 drawings and storyboards. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends March 28. Open daily. Free. (800) 516-0565.
Dirty Protest: Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection Painting, sculpture and media installations by more than 40 international artists. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Thu.; ends May. 19. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000.
Beatriz Cortez: Trinidad / Joy Station Installation by the L.A.-based artists celebrates indigenous peoples and multiculturalism; with the companion installation “Beatriz Cortez & Rafa Esparza: Nomad 13.” Also on display: “Focus Iran 3: Contemporary Photography and Video.” Craft Contemporary (formerly the Craft & Folk Art Museum), 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends May 12. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and children under 10, free. (323) 937-4230.
Critic’s choice
Robert Pruitt: Devotion Pruitt’s first solo L.A. museum show features a dozen of his spellbinding charcoal, conte and pastel drawings, a selection of his sculptures, and works by a handful of others who have influenced him. Self-possession radiates from the subject of each portrait, drawn to be palpably human but endowed with the monumentality of deities. Pruitt’s devotion extends to his mentors but also to these ordinary gods in our midst. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Now through Feb. 17. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.