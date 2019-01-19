SoCal museum listings, Jan. 20-27: Landscape paintings at the Fisher Museum and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).

Openings

Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler: Flora The duo’s double-sided film installation “Flora” celebrates the unknown American artist Flora Mayo, former paramour of Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti. Los Angeles County Museum of Art , 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends April 7. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.

Staged Meaning/Meaning Staged Landscapes from the 17th century to the present from the Fisher’s permanent collection. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Starts Tue.; ends April 13. Open Tue.-Sat. Free. (213) 740-4561.

This Is Manga — The Art of Naoki Urasawa Retrospective of the Japanese manga artist’s work features over 400 drawings and storyboards. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends March 28. Open daily. Free. (800) 516-0565.

Dirty Protest: Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection Painting, sculpture and media installations by more than 40 international artists. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Thu.; ends May. 19. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000.

Beatriz Cortez: Trinidad / Joy Station Installation by the L.A.-based artists celebrates indigenous peoples and multiculturalism; with the companion installation “Beatriz Cortez & Rafa Esparza: Nomad 13.” Also on display: “Focus Iran 3: Contemporary Photography and Video.” Craft Contemporary (formerly the Craft & Folk Art Museum), 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends May 12. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and children under 10, free. (323) 937-4230.

Critic’s choice