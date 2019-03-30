SoCal museum listings, March 31-April 7: OCMAExpand Season 2 and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Indian Country: The Art of David Bradley Four-decade survey of paintings by the contemporary Chippewa artist. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free. (323) 667-2000. www.theautry.org
Coastal California Paintings and tapestries of coastal scenes and landscapes by Jon Ng and John Nava. Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Opens Sat.; ends April 27. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 667-1517. www.occca.org
Electric Revolution New exhibit features electric motorcycles from custom builders and established manufacturers. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. April 6-Nov. 2019. Starts Sat.; ends Nov. Open 7 days. $7-$15. (323) 930-2277. www.Petersen.org
OCMAExpand Season 2 Orange County Museum of Art’s temporary space showcases works by Diego Berruecos, York Chang, Victoria Fu & Matt Rich, Fritzia Irízar, UuDam Tran Nguyen and Hiromi Takizawa. OCMAExpand-Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Starts next Sun.; ends Sept. 1. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (714) 780-2130. www.ocmaexpand.org