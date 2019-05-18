SoCal museum listings, May 19-26: A Harry Fonseca exhibit at the Autry and more

Coyote Leaves the Res: The Art of Harry Fonseca Paintings, sketches and lithographs by the late artist celebrate the wily trickster of Native American folklore. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org