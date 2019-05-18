SoCal museum listings, May 19-26: A Harry Fonseca exhibit at the Autry and more

Openings
Coyote Leaves the Res: The Art of Harry Fonseca Paintings, sketches and lithographs by the late artist celebrate the wily trickster of Native American folklore. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org
The Foundation of the Museum: MOCA’s Collection Exhibition revisits high points in the museum’s four-decade history. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Opens Sun.; ends March 25. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to MOCA; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org
Portfolio Series: Osmeivy Ortega Multimedia works by the Cuban artist. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Now on view; ends June 30. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; members, children under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org
At First Light: The Dawning of Asian Pacific America Multimedia exhibition charts the rise of racially and culturally sensitive representations of Asian Pacific Americans. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Opens Sat.; ends Oct. 20. Closed Mon. $6, $12; 5 and under, free. (213) 625-0414. janm.org