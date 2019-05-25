SoCal museum listings, May 26-June 2: ‘The Allure of Matter: Material Art from China’ at LACMA and more

On the Inside Group show features drawings by LGBTQ+ artists who are currently incarcerated. Also on display: “The Riddle Effect,” a survey of sculptural work by artist John T. Riddle, Jr. Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Sept 8. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and children under 10, free. (323) 937-4230. cafam.org