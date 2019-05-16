Weekend Picks: Dream Orchestra, Artsea, Comic Arts Festival and more

A rogues’ gallery of your favorite cartoonists, comic artists and graphic novelists will be on hand for NCS Fest International Comic Arts Festival. Presented by the National Cartoonists Society, this three-day event in downtown Huntington Beach spans four city blocks as well as the famous pier. Go for the exhibits, murals, readings, panel discussions, workshops, family zone, zombie walk and more. The event runs at various venues along Pacific Coast Highway between Beach Boulevard and 6th Street. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free, with some paid-admission events; passes available. ncsfest.com