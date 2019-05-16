Weekend Picks: Dream Orchestra, Artsea, Comic Arts Festival and more

What to see, what to do? This weekend ballerina Petra Conti teams up with the Dream Orchestra, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra concludes its season and Marina del Rey hosts the annual Artsea festival. Pacific Symphony remembers a star player and takes on a one-act opera by Ravel, the musical “Falsettos” finishes up at the Ahmanson, and cartoonists and comic artists take over Huntington Beach.
Living the dream
Los Angeles Ballet’s Petra Conti and a cohort of guest musicians and vocalists join Dream Orchestra under artistic director Daniel Suk for “I’m Gonna Live Forever,” an evening mixing live music with classical and contemporary dance. Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday. $40-$100. dreamorchestra.org
A ‘Surprise’ is in store
In Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s season closer, guest conductor Bernard Labadie leads the ensemble in Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, a.k.a. the “Surprise” Symphony. The program also includes Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 and a selection of arias by Handel and Mozart featuring soprano Lydia Teuscher. 8 p.m. Saturday at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Also 7 p.m. Sunday at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $28 and up; discounts available. laco.org
It’ll be a breeze
Music groups Dengue Fever, Boogaloo Assassins and Grateful Shred and dance companies Contra-Tiempo and Kayamanan Ng Lahi are among the acts at this year’s Artsea event. This two-day, family-friendly, seaside festival also features live DJs, arts and crafts, and food trucks galore. Mother’s Beach, 4101 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free. artsea-mdr.com
Ravel, and a remembrance
For “Ravel’s Magical Opera,” Music Director Carl St.Clair leads Pacific Symphony and guest vocalists in the one-act “L’enfant et les Sortilèges (The Child and the Magic Spells).” The evening gets underway with a tribute to dearly departed Pacific Symphony principal cellist Timothy Landauer, for whom the orchestra will play the “Nimrod” variation from Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and Frank Ticheli’s “Rest.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $25 and up. pacificsymphony.org
Going out on a high note
The national tour of “Falsettos,” Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony-winning musical about a neurotic gay Jewish man and those closest to him, wraps its Los Angeles run. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $30-$135. centertheatregroup.org
See you in the funny pages
A rogues’ gallery of your favorite cartoonists, comic artists and graphic novelists will be on hand for NCS Fest International Comic Arts Festival. Presented by the National Cartoonists Society, this three-day event in downtown Huntington Beach spans four city blocks as well as the famous pier. Go for the exhibits, murals, readings, panel discussions, workshops, family zone, zombie walk and more. The event runs at various venues along Pacific Coast Highway between Beach Boulevard and 6th Street. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free, with some paid-admission events; passes available. ncsfest.com