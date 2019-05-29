Weekend Picks: ‘La Traviata,’ ‘Noon to Midnight’ and Shakespeare in Topanga

What is there to do in L.A. this weekend? Opera enthusiasts can try Los Angeles Opera’s “La Traviata” and Numi Opera’s “Der Zwerg.” Shakespeare fans can catch “Twelfth Night” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Theatricum Botanicum. Music lovers can sign up for “Noon to Midnight” at Walt Disney Concert Hall or “Music Under the Stars” in Pasadena, and theater-goers can take in the dark drama “Dana H.” If it’s dance you crave, we have not one but three possibilities.

A tale of conspicuous consumption

L.A. Opera reprises its Marta Domingo-designed, Art Deco-style take on “La Traviata.” Soprano Adela Zaharia takes on the lead role of Violetta, the beautiful but ill-fated courtesan, in Verdi’s classic tragedy. Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; other dates through June 22. $19 and up. LAOpera.org

Brush up your Shakespeare

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum launches its summer season with outdoor productions of two of the Bard’s best: The romantic comedy “Twelfth Night” at 8 p.m. Saturday (and other dates through Sept. 28) and the sylvan fantasy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 4 p.m. Sunday (and other dates though Sept. 2). 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. $10-$42; 4 and under, free. theatricum.com

Ian Flanders Christopher W. Jones as Bottom and Melora Marshall as Titania in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. Christopher W. Jones as Bottom and Melora Marshall as Titania in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. (Ian Flanders)

All dance is local

Those fleet of foot might be able to make it to one of these offerings:

For “Transit Dances III,” audience members can ride the light rail to catch Donna Sternberg & Dancers and other local companies performing site-specific works near three Expo Line stations in Santa Monica. It begins at the 26th St./Bergamot Station, 2602 Olympic Blvd. Noon and 1 p.m. Saturday. Free. dsdancers.com

“Ebb & Flow: Chinatown 2019,” a site-specific festival presented by Heidi Duckler Dance, features dance, visual arts, music and more by local artists, plus community workshops. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., L.A. 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. heididuckler.org

The annual “L.A. Unbound” showcase spotlights local dancers and choreographers working in contemporary dance, ballet, hip-hop, jazz and tap. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $16-$29. launbound.com

Mae Koo Raphaelle Ziemba, left, Lily Ontiveros, Teresa Barcelo, Heidi Duckler and Jessica Evans of Heidi Duckler Dance. Raphaelle Ziemba, left, Lily Ontiveros, Teresa Barcelo, Heidi Duckler and Jessica Evans of Heidi Duckler Dance. (Mae Koo)

If you’ve got the time …

This year’s edition of the L.A. Phil’s “Noon to Midnight” music marathon includes David Lang’s interactive vocal work “crowd out”; pop-up performances in and around the venue with Calder Quartet, the Lyris Quartet and others; and a separate-admission evening program conducted by John Adams that features the L.A. Phil New Music Group and Mivos String Quartet and four world premieres. Disney Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Noon-midnight Saturday; the Adams concert is 8 p.m. The festival minus Adams concert: $10; festival plus Adams concert: $20-$60. laphil.com

Los Angeles Times John Adams will conduct a program of new works as part of the L.A. Phil’s “Noon to Midnight” concerts. John Adams will conduct a program of new works as part of the L.A. Phil’s “Noon to Midnight” concerts. (Los Angeles Times)

One woman’s ordeal

A hospice chaplain is held captive for months by a mentally unstable ex-convict in “Dana H.,” acclaimed playwright Lucas Hnath’s world-premiere drama based on the experiences of his mother. Deirdre O’Connell stars. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through June 23. $25-$79. CenterTheatreGroup.org

Center Theatre Group Deirdre O’Connell plays the title role in Lucas Hnath’s new drama “Dana H.” Deirdre O’Connell plays the title role in Lucas Hnath’s new drama “Dana H.” (Center Theatre Group)

There’s a new kid in town

For its inaugural production, Numi Opera stages “Der Zwerg,” Alexander Von Zemlinsky’s early 20th century one-act musical drama based on a story by Oscar Wilde. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $35-$75. NumiOpera.org

Bring a blanket

Pasadena Symphony and Pops, the JPL Chorus and guest vocalists come together to celebrate the music of Broadway and the movies in this year’s edition of the annual outdoor concert “Music Under the Stars.” Pasadena City Hall Centennial Square, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org