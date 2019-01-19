SoCal dance listings, Jan. 20-27: ‘Sebastian Hernandez: Hypanthium’ at REDCAT and more

CollectivesDrift The TL Collective and the JA Collective join forces for a program of hip-hop and contemporary dance; part of the “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.