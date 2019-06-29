SoCal dance listings, June 30-July 7: BrockusRED, the Royal Ballet and more

Mayerling The Royal Ballet returns to Southern California after a decades-long absence with this three-act dance drama inspired by the scandalous 19th-century romance between the crown prince of Austria and his teenage mistress. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org