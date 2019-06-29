SoCal dance listings, June 30-July 7: BrockusRED, the Royal Ballet and more

Dust: Permutations on the Unknown Choreographer Deborah Brockus and BrockusRED spotlight the unfolding environmental crisis caused by humanity’s over-reliance on plastic in this multimedia work. Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com
Mayerling The Royal Ballet returns to Southern California after a decades-long absence with this three-act dance drama inspired by the scandalous 19th-century romance between the crown prince of Austria and his teenage mistress. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org
Free to Be This family-friendly interactive series kicks off with performances by local dance companies BodyTraffic (Sat., noon) and Contra-Tiempo (next Sun., noon). Skirball Cultural Center, Family Amphitheater, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Included with museum admission ($7-$12). (310) 440-4500. skirball.org
Magia del Sureste Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company presents modern dance pieces inspired by the fall of the Mayan Empire. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $35-$55. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org