Review: Annette Bening, Tracy Letts and a question of American morality in 'All My Sons'

Until now. Ann (Francesca Carpanini), Steve’s daughter who grew up next door until the business scandal upended her family’s life, has been invited back by Chris. She used to be romantically involved with Larry, Chris’ older brother who disappeared in the war and is presumed dead by everyone but Kate, who refuses to accept the obvious truth. Chris has decided to propose to his dead brother’s “girl,” setting in motion the series of events that will expose all that Joe has buried for the benefit of himself and what’s left of his family.